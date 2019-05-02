GERALD STILWELL

GODFREY — Gerald King Stilwell, 78, died at 6:16 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital. Born July 29, 1940 in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of Walter and Cathleen (King) Stilwell.

Mr. Stilwell graduated from Marquette Catholic High School in 1958. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton. On July 11, 1959 he married the former Beverly Tinsley. She preceded him in death on June 25, 2003.

Surviving is a daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Darren Smith of Godfrey, Illinois, one son and daughter-in-law, Nicholas and Debbie Stilwell of Godfrey, nine grandchildren, Eithan Smith (Brandy), Amber smith (fiancé Kevin Minos), Lorrie Durbin (Calvin), Shane Smith, Alex Smith, Megan Gibson (Randy), Jessica Stilwell (Jordan Price), Chelsey Stilwell, and Cody Stilwell (fiancé Ali Hughes), and six great grandchildren, Broderick Smith, Brandon Durbin, Makayla Warr, Hailey Gibson, Taylor Gibson, and Paisley Gibson.

Along with his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Scott Stilwell, a brother, John Stilwell, and a sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Ronald Parsons.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 6 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton. Father Jason Stone will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church or Marquette Catholic High School. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com