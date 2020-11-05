1/1
Geraldine Blodgett
1933 - 2020
GODFREY — Geraldine Acord Dunnagan Blodgett, 87, of Godfrey, Illinois, died at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

She was born June 20, 1933 to Merle Geneva (Cross) and Hallard Eugene Acord.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Daniel; Sister, Merle Janet; and brother, James Ebert Acord.

She retired after many years of service as a receptionist for Dr. Crose.

On Feb. 2, 1974 in Alton, Illinois, she married Daniel Nathan Blodgett.

She is survived by their children, Sherry Dunnagan Ogden of Crestline, Ohio, Taffy Dunnagan of Alton, Illinois, Robert Dunnagan (Sally) of New Braunfels, Texas, Joy Blodgett Crawford of Bonita Springs, Florida, and Daniel (Jeff) Blodgett of Bonita Springs; nine grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Rosa Zuniga Acord of Willis, Texas.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic there will be no visitation and a private burial.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
