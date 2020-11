BRIGHTON — Geroldine "Gerry" Trimm, 83, passed Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

Visitation at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m.

Due to Covid, funeral is private.

Burial at Fosterburg Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice.