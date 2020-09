STAUNTON — Gilbert G. Best Sr., 91, of Staunton, Illinois, passed away at 2:45 p.m. on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Heritage Health in Gillespie, Illinois. P

Private family services will be held at a later date. Williamson Funeral Home, Staunton, is in charge of arrangements. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit our website at www.williamsonfh.com.