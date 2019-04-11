GILBERT R. 'GIB' TRENT

GODFREY — Gilbert R. "Gib" Trent Sr., 94, passed away at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at his home in Godfrey, Illinois surrounded by his family.

He was born Feb. 23, 1925 in Litchfield, Illinois the son of the late Gilbert and Ruth Evelyn (Young) Trent. Gib married LaVerne E. Manns on Feb. 24, 1945 at the First United Methodist Church in Wood River while home on leave from the United States Navy.

Gib quit high school in Feb. 1943 to join the United States Navy and serve his country in WWII. He later completed his high school education upon returning to Wood River, Illinois in 1946. He served as an electrician's mate on the USS Canberra and was aboard ship when it was torpedoed Oct. 13, 1944 off the coast of Formosa.

Upon discharge from the Navy, he worked as an electrician alongside his father, also an electrician, building the Alton Power Plant on Chessen Lane. He later worked as an electrician for Illinois Power and was member of IBEW. He was a life member of the Alton VFW Post 1308.

In 1963 he opened his own business, Trent Lighting and Specialty Co. After closing his storefront, he was actively engaged in home appliance repair, HVAC repair and cabinet installation for many years until his retirement in 2014.

Gib was a member of Rosewood Heights Community Church (formerly 1st Baptist Church of RH) for over 60 years and served as a deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and later, deacon emeritus. He spent countless hours working at the church and visiting homes to bring people to Christ. Never one to wear his faith on his sleeve, but always ready to profess his faith, he let his life reflect his witness and it was powerfully effective.

Gib and LaVerne especially enjoyed camping and travelling with their many friends, but in particular, their lifetime friends Marvin and Helen Littleton and Eldon and Louise Moore.

He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, fisherman and pheasant hunter. He loved God, his family and country, but he also to loved to work and didn't retire until he reached the age of 89.

He is survived by his two sons, Gilbert R. Trent Jr. of Highland and Larry G. (Jeanne) Trent of Rosewood Heights, Illinois; five grandchildren, David Trent of Rogersville, Missouri., Deby (Steve) Schrepfer of 29 Palms, California., Derek Trent of Edwardsville, Illinois, Darin (Tara) Trent of Godfrey and Angela (Andy) Blasingim of Edwardsville and eight great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by Joyce Cunningham of Bethalto, his dear special friend and companion for the last seven years and Jonnie Morgan of Margate, Florida, who was like a special daughter to him.

Visitation will be at Rosewood Heights Community Church, 50 East Rosewood Dr. in Rosewood Heights on Friday, April 12 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted at the church on Saturday, April 13 at 10 a.m. Pastor Ron Wenzel will officiate. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey with full military honors by the Ritual Team of VFW Post 1308 of Alton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rosewood Heights Community Church.

