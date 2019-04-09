TRENT
GODFREY — Gilbert R. "Gib" Trent Sr., 94, passed away at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at his home in Godfrey, Illinois, surrounded by his family. Visitation will be at Rosewood Heights Community Church in Rosewood Heights on Friday, April 12 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted at the church on Saturday, April 13 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey with full military honors by the Ritual Team of VFW Post 1308 of Alton, Illinois. Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.