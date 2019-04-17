SIGNORINO-LOVE
GLEN CARBON — Gina Marie Signorino-Love, 43, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 10:11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, Missouri. In celebration of her life visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Saturday, April 20 from 2 p.m. until time of service at 5 p.m. with Reverend Clint Wisdom officiating. Memorials may be made to the Neighbors in Need or to Infant Loss Resources and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com