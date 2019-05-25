GINGER ANTHONY

BETHALTO — Ginger Y. Anthony, 79, of Bethalto passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, under the care of BJC Hospice at Bethalto Care Center.

She was born on May 10, 1940 in East Alton, the daughter of Albert and Madelyn (Teems) Schmidt. She married Robert Lee Anthony on July 18, 1958 in East Alton. He preceded her in death in June 2010.

Ginger enjoyed bowling, bingo and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Tracy and Karen Anthony of East Alton; two grandchildren, Amanda Novak and Kitonya (Chris) Nicola; three great grandchildren, Melody, Lyric and Cadence; and a dear friend, Ruth Henderson.

Along with her parents and husband, Ginger is preceded in death by a daughter, Melody Lynne Clark.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11 am, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Terry McKinzie will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to BJC Hospice of Alton.

