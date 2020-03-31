EAST ALTON — Ginger Mae Vandiver, age 86, passed away at 3:50 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Riverside Rehab and Health Care in Alton, Illinois.

Ginger was born March 26, 1934 in Wood River, Illinois, to a Judson B. Hargis and Louise(Lehman) Hargis Greeling.

She married John Lee Fudurich and together they had two daughters before his passing. She then married Calvin Vandiver in Alton. He passed away March of 1987.

Ginger was a secretary for the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 553 in East Alton, Illinois. She owned Orchid Dry Cleaner in Peoria, Illinois. She was also an office manager for Dr. Siddiqui in Wood River and worked for the Wood River Doughnut Shop retiring after 20 Years.

She is survived by two daughters, Lori (Michael) Tappy of Wood River, and Lisa (Darrell) Clendenny of East Alton; five grandchildren, Amy Tappy, Amber Tappy and Ben Doolin, Nealy and Josh Budde, Jenni Clendenny, and Kelli Clendenny-Squires; six great grandchildren, Jadan Clendenny, Rae Lee Kimbro, Jacob Kimbro, Jayson McBride, Chase Doolin, and Kaitlyn Squires; and also expecting a great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by both of her husbands and a sister, Janet Wells.

Because of the present COVID-19 Pandemic, services for Ginger will be private at this time at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River, with Rev. Stephen Gray Officiating.

Please be with us in your thoughts and prayers. Burial will be at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to Riverside Rehab and Health Care (formally known as Rosewood Care) in Alton.

Condolences made to grayfuneralhomeinc.com.