GLADYS BOREN

HARTFORD — Gladys Mae Boren, 98, passed away 5:40 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center of Edwardsville, Illinois.

Born in Alton, Illinois, on Sept. 29, 1920, she was the daughter of Edward and Margarite (Krill) Slenker.

She married Harold Dean Boren, Sr. who died in 1987.

Surviving are a son, H. Dean (Judy) Boren of Hartford, Illinois; daughter, Joann (Dave) Manning of Bonita Springs, Florida; grandchildren, Craig (Dodie) Boren, Steve (Tammy) Boren; five great grandchildren; and a great great grandchild.

Her parents; husband; brother and three sisters preceded in death.

Graveside Services and Burial will be conducted at 10:30 am on Friday, May 3 in Green Pond Cemetery in Pearl, Illinois.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois is in charge of arrangements.