WOOD RIVER — Gladys R. Butler, 89, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at Riverside Nursing and Rehab in Alton.

Born April 2, 1931 in Granite City, she was the daughter of Dock and Nina (Connor) Mathenia. On September 26, 1953 in Granite City, she married George Warren Butler, Sr. He died December 15, 2009.

Surviving are a son, George W., Jr. (Robbin) Butler of Moro; a daughter, Connie (Rene') Lapotaire of Sugar Land, Texas; four grandchildren, Bryan Walsh, Erin (David) Rudd, Adina (Joel) Van Os, Allison (Zachary) Smith; and a grandson, Miles Rudd.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers, Arthur, Atlas and G.L. Mathenis; and two sisters, Vanetta Kearns and Betty Cauley.

Graveside services and burial will be conducted Wednesday at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Rev. Tom Plogue will officiate.

Memorials may be made to 1st Baptist Church in Wood River where she had been a longtime member. Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
