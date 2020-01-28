ALTON — Gladys G. Caldwell transitioned to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.

Gladys was born to Effie (Jones) Stell and Emanuel Stell of Boley, Oklahoma, Jan. 9, 1932.

Gladys enjoyed a career in nursing that expanded over 30 years. Not being able to sit still, she went to work for the Alton School District and retired as a educational aide.

Gladys was married to Vasser Caldwell Jr, who preceded her in death.

Gladys is survived by her brother, Wardell (Rose) Stell of Quitman, Mississippi; five children, Cynthia Johnson, Macomb, Michigan, Pamela Hughes (Leotis), Raymond (Grace) Caldwell, Vasser (Jennett) Caldwell III all of Peoria, Illinois, and Anthony Caldwell of Forth Worth, Texas; 11 grandchildren, Missy (Mark), Heather, Jason(Norma), Tobè (Cash), Brandi (Roderick), MiKaila (Larry), Willie III, Leighton, Vasser IV, Brandon, and Bree; 22 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Leotis Hughes.

Visitation will be Friday, Jan 31, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St James Missionary Baptist Church. Saturday, Feb. 1, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. will be viewing with homegoing services at 10 a.m.

Burial Upper Alton Cemetery.

Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois.