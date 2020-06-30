ROXANA — Gladys Mae Inman, 93, passed away at 6:31 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at her home.

Born Dec. 14, 1926 in Memphis, Tennessee, she was a daughter of John and Bertha (Qualls) Ireland.

She married James Moss Inman Oct. 14, 1945 in Corinth, Mississippi. He preceded her in death Sept. 10, 2015.

Gladys loved being a homemaker and taking care of her family. She also sewed for many people. Her greatest love was attending her church, Family of God Church in Wood River, Illinois.

Survivors include her daughter, Sherry (John) Dryden of Quitman, Texas; two granddaughters, Tammy (Pastor Mike Jr.) Maxon and Tracey Hilll; 10 great-grandchildren; 10 great great-grandchildren; three sisters, Clara Austin and Christine Reynolds, both of Roxana, Illinois, and Mary Ann Copeland of Fenton, Missouri; and a brother, Charles Ireland of South Carolina.

In addition to her husband; she was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Judy Mae Inman Hester and Betty Jean Inman; two brothers, John and Gene Ireland; and a sister, Margaret Bone.

Visitation will be Friday, July 3 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 10 a.m. until services begin at noon. Burial will be at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.

Memorials may be made to Family of God Church.

