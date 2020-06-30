Gladys Inman
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ROXANA — Gladys Mae Inman, 93, passed away at 6:31 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at her home.

Born Dec. 14, 1926 in Memphis, Tennessee, she was a daughter of John and Bertha (Qualls) Ireland.

She married James Moss Inman Oct. 14, 1945 in Corinth, Mississippi. He preceded her in death Sept. 10, 2015.

Gladys loved being a homemaker and taking care of her family. She also sewed for many people. Her greatest love was attending her church, Family of God Church in Wood River, Illinois.

Survivors include her daughter, Sherry (John) Dryden of Quitman, Texas; two granddaughters, Tammy (Pastor Mike Jr.) Maxon and Tracey Hilll; 10 great-grandchildren; 10 great great-grandchildren; three sisters, Clara Austin and Christine Reynolds, both of Roxana, Illinois, and Mary Ann Copeland of Fenton, Missouri; and a brother, Charles Ireland of South Carolina.

In addition to her husband; she was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Judy Mae Inman Hester and Betty Jean Inman; two brothers, John and Gene Ireland; and a sister, Margaret Bone.

Visitation will be Friday, July 3 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 10 a.m. until services begin at noon. Burial will be at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.

Memorials may be made to Family of God Church.

An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
10:00 AM
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Service
12:00 PM
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL 62024
618-259-5320
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved