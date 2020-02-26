BETHALTO — Gladys I. Martin, 77, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at Anderson Hospital.

She was born on May 11, 1942, in Cairo, Illinois, the daughter of George C. and Sylvia A. (Pryor) Goodman.

She married James "Jim" A. Martin, Jr. on February 12, 1974 in Bunker Hill, Illinois.

Gladys worked at Olin Corporation for 28 years in the Primer Department. She was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church and Olin Westerner Club. Gladys enjoyed bowling and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Along with her husband, Jim; she is survived by a son, Audie (Brenda) Martin of Staunton, Illinois; siblings, Alfred (Judy) Goodman of Hartford, Illinois, Norma (Ted Luebbert) Goben of Hartford, Ronald Goodman of Bethalto and Debbie (Dave) Hornschenerier of Ohio; three grandchildren, Timothy McVey, Madyline Newman, and Breydon Martin; a special friend who she loved like a grandchild, Alex Lewis; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Joseph Martin; and three brothers, Jasper, Wayne and Floyd Goodman.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Terry McKinzie will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the .

