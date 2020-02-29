DORSEY — Glen "Butch" Barker, 78, died at 7:54 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Helia Healthcare of Jerseyville, Illinois.

He was born Oct. 24, 1941 in Alton, Illinois, the son of the late George and Lucille (Jones) Barker.

Butch retired from The Boeing Company in St. Louis, Missouri. On June 9, 1963 in Alton he married Viola Lorts and she survives.

Also surviving are one daughter, Michelle Vandygriff and her husband Henry of Joplin, Missouri; two grandchildren, Devin and Olivia Vandygriff;and one brother, Dale Barker of Alton.

He was preceded in death by six brothers, Bill, Bob, Ed, John, Paul and Charles; and one sister, Mary Ann Landreth.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 2, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, Reverend Don E. Long Jr. officiating.

Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to the .

Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.