GODFREY — Glen Hewlett, 85, passed away at 1:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at Integrity of Godfrey. Born March 7, 1934 in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of Glen and Florence (Atkins) Hewlett.

Mr. Hewlett served in the U.S. Army for three years. He worked at Owens Illinois Glass Machine Shop and then at Jamestown Mall as a security guard prior to his retirement.

He is survived by his sister, Jean Windmiller of Godfrey, Illinois; two nieces, Sharon Spooner of Alton and Karen Hunter Lewis of Iowa; and three nephews, William "Bill" Spooner of Estero, Florida, Kenny Windmiller of Bethalto, Illinois, and Kevin Windmiller of Godfrey. Also surviving are Judy Bornes, Gary and Joanne Metcalfe who were his caregivers. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Clara Spooner and Florence Earnhardt and three brothers-in-law.

I want to thank the nursing staff at Integrity for the care and compassion they gave to Glen and the compassion they showed to us, also his hospice nurses, Carla and Hanna for the care they gave to him. There will be a memorial service at a later day.