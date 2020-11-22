JERSEYVILLE — Glenda Heitzig, 73, passed away on November 19, 2020 at Jerseyville Nursing & Rehab.

She was born on May 9, 1947 in Coy, Arkansas to Andrew & Linda (Woosley) Bell. Glenda married Richard "Max" Heitzig on October 17, 1964 at Holy Ghost Church in Jerseyville. She was the head bookkeeper at Marcal Rope and Rigging and was an Avon representative from 1982-1996. Glenda was a member of Holy Ghost Church and the Jerseyville Women's Club.

She is survived by her husband, Richard "Max" Heitzig; her children: Jeff (Linda) Heitzig of Jerseyville, Angie (Jeff) Schroeder of Jerseyville, and Wendy Heitzig of Jerseyville; her grandchildren: Carly, Ally, Brianna, and Maddie Schroeder; and her great-grandchildren: Max and Josie. She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters: JoAnn Perdun and Margie Owens.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery in Fieldon with Father Hyland Smith and Father Martin Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Francis/Holy Ghost Schools.

Alexander Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.