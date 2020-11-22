1/1
Glenda Heitzig
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JERSEYVILLE — Glenda Heitzig, 73, passed away on November 19, 2020 at Jerseyville Nursing & Rehab.

She was born on May 9, 1947 in Coy, Arkansas to Andrew & Linda (Woosley) Bell. Glenda married Richard "Max" Heitzig on October 17, 1964 at Holy Ghost Church in Jerseyville. She was the head bookkeeper at Marcal Rope and Rigging and was an Avon representative from 1982-1996. Glenda was a member of Holy Ghost Church and the Jerseyville Women's Club.

She is survived by her husband, Richard "Max" Heitzig; her children: Jeff (Linda) Heitzig of Jerseyville, Angie (Jeff) Schroeder of Jerseyville, and Wendy Heitzig of Jerseyville; her grandchildren: Carly, Ally, Brianna, and Maddie Schroeder; and her great-grandchildren: Max and Josie. She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters: JoAnn Perdun and Margie Owens.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery in Fieldon with Father Hyland Smith and Father Martin Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Francis/Holy Ghost Schools.

Alexander Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved