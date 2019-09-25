HOUSTON, TEXAS — Glenda Lea Steffen, 64, formerly of Roxana, Illinois, passed away at 2:58 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at Baylor St. Luke's Hospital in Houston, Texas.

She was born on Nov. 16, 1954, in Wood River, Illinois the daughter of the late Dean Harrelson and Karole Schaffer.

Survivors include two brothers and sisters-in-law, Rick and Debbie Harrelson, Wayne and Deb Harrelson; a niece and her husband, Kelly and Joey Oros; a nephew, Kevin Harrelson; and a great-niece, Meah Oros.

Glenda passed away with friends and family by her side. In her younger years she was an avid water skier and raced jet skis. She loved to be on the water, the ocean, cooking, and loved everything about Christmas. Most of all she loved spending time with her friends and family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Eric Steffen, and nephew, Robert Harrelson.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. In celebration of her life, memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. until time of services at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois. Pastor Dan Smith will officiate.

Memorials are suggested to the and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Online guestbook available at http://www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.