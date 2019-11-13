BETHALTO — Glendal Ray Williams, 69, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at Jerseyville Nursing & Rehab. He was born on Aug. 24, 1950 in Alton to Richard Harold & Ermol Lee (Campbell) Williams.

He was a U.S. Marine in Vietnam and also later a US Navy veteran. Glendal loved camping, bonfires, was an avid Cardinals fan, and a member of the Wood River .

Glendal is survived by his children Kristine, Lisa, and Greg; several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Cynthia (Randy) Draper of Medora and Kenneth (Edna) Lansdon of Alton. He is preceded in death by his parents and his stepfather who raised him, Lyndle Lansdon.

A memorial visitation will be on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 1-3 p.m. at Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home. Military rites will be performed on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 3 p.m. at Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home by Jerseyville American Legion Post #492. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots.

Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.