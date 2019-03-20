GLENN DICKEY

GRANITE CITY — Glenn H. Dickey, 76 of Granite City, Illinois passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at his home.

Glenn was born on Dec. 6, 1942 in Granite City; the son of the late Estes and Golda (Cochran) Dickey. After graduation of the Jan. 1962 class Glenn went on to work for General Steel Industries (the old Commonwealth Plant) where he worked until the plant closed. He later went on to work for Olin Brass, retiring in Oct. 2008 after 30 years of service.

After Glenn's retirement he became an avid motorcyclist, riding his "Bobber" or Harley daily. Glenn's greatest love was "piddling" in his spare time. Glenn enjoyed cutting, chopping, slamming or just changing Hot Wheels and Matchbox Cars and usually had one in his pocket.

Glenn is survived by and will be missed by his children; Tina Lynne (Alan) Fisher, Kimberly E. (Dr. David) Diak, Nathan G. (Jessica) Dickey, Shantel M. Fortier; like a son, Kyle Maverick Vegas; grandchildren, Natalie, Nicholas, Paige, David II, Zackery, Caleb, Jordan; great-grandchild, Landen, Bentleigh, Aubree, Zackery; sisters, Imogene (Ronald) Rea, Hazel Marie May; brothers, Leon Estes, Dale E. Dickey, Gilbert S. Dickey; sisters-in-law, Janice Dickey, Betty Dickey, Mauri Dickey, Joyce Dickey; brother-in-law, Ronald Rea; special friends James Cark, Brian Peyla, Catherine "Kitty" Chapline; nieces and nephews, Rhonda Anderson, Ann May, Tracy Dickey, Mary Dickey, Carrie Ritchie, Michael Rea, Sanford Dickey, Jeffrey Dickey, Todd Dickey, Jason Dickey, Chad Dickey, Darryl May, Darren Dickey, Brad Dickey, Steven Dickey.

In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by his brother, Russell Dean Dickey and brother-in-law, Terry Dean May.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22 from 5-8 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of Glenn's life, service will be held on Saturday, March 23 at 10 a.m. at Calvary Life Church, 4650 Maryville Road in Granite City with Pastor Mark Maynard officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorial donations are suggested to the .