SUMMERVILLE — Glenn E. "Dude" Fones, 73, of Summerville, Illinois, passed away at 5:44 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Carlinville Rehab and Health Care Center, surrounded by his family.

He was born March 22, 1947, in Carlinville, Illinois, the eldest son of the late Glenn and Helen (Spangler) Fones.

On Dec. 21, 2000, he married Mona Jones, in Carlinville. She survives.

Dude leaves behind, to love and remember him, his daughter and son-in-law, Angelia (Danny) Coy of Modesto, Illinois; his son and daughter-in-law, Nathaniel (Lora) Fones of Carlinville; his step-son and daughter-in-law, Terry (Lisa) Van Doren of Washington, D.C.; five grandchildren, Dane (Cindy) Coy, Skylar Coy, Randon Kruzan, Amelia and Bobby Van Doren; three great-grandchildren, Tyson and Zoie Fenton, and Jake Coy; two brothers and a sister, Danny (Robin) Fones, Jack (Diana) Schlamer and Vicki (Kenny) Hughes, all of Carlinville; father and mother-in-law, Allen (Audrey) Jones; brother and sister-in-law, Roger (Ella) Jones of Brighton, Illinois; his best friend, "Lady"; and several nieces, nephews, uncles, aunt, cousins, and friends.

Dude was a lifetime member of Mount Nebo Masonic Lodge and a 47 year member of Carlinville Elks Lodge. He loved to hunt and fish, and could call ducks and geese with some of the best. He enjoyed cooking and many times, his presence at the grill was requested. He loved the River and his cabin there with Jim.

He had numerous jobs throughout his life, but Law Enforcement was where his heart was, serving on Carlinville City Police Department and retiring from the Macoupin County Sheriff's Department. He also worked for Illinois Secretary of State, Monterey Coal Mine, he had his Real Estate License and sold Insurance, his Restaurant in Carlinville, and many others.

On behalf of the family, a sincere thank you is given to the nurses and staff of Residential Hospice and Carlinville Rehab and Health Care Center for the excellent and special Care they gave to Dude.

A private graveside service will be conducted by Pastor Mike Paddock at Brighton Cemetery, Brighton.

Anderson Family Funeral Home, in Brighton, has been entrusted with arrangements.