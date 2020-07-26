1/1
Glenn Porter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GRANITE CITY — Glenn A. Porter, 85, son of Glenn A. Porter Sr. and Edna (McCune) Porter, was born July 5, 1935, in Edwardsville, Illinois.

He graduated from Roxana High School in 1953 and then went to work at Owens-Illinois Inc.

In 1955 he enlisted in the Navy and was very proud to serve his country. In January of 1961, he had a blind date with Mitzi, who he married. His greatest joys in life were spending time with his family, hunting waterfowl, fishing and racehorses, of which he owned a few.

They have three children, Phillip Cole, of Franktown, Colorado, Kimberly (John) Hornibrook, of Normandy Park, Washington, and Roxann (Dave) Hackbarth, of Adair, Iowa; eight grandchildren, Hunter Porter, Johnna Hornibrook, Megan Hackbarth, Alex (Nate) Hawn, Glenn Hackbarth, Cole Hackbarth, Sophie Hackbarth and Taylor Hackbarth; and five great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his mother, father and a sister.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a limit of 50 people at a time may visit the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Edwardsville with Fr. Ben Hankinson and Fr. Carl Mann officiating. COVID-19 restrictions will be observed.

Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorials may be made to Dementia Society of America and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Online condolences and guestbook can be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
1313 W Delmar Ave
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-3573
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved