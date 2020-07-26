Glenn Porter

GRANITE CITY — Glenn A. Porter, 85, son of Glenn A. Porter Sr. and Edna (McCune) Porter, was born July 5, 1935, in Edwardsville, Illinois.

He graduated from Roxana High School in 1953 and then went to work at Owens-Illinois Inc.

In 1955 he enlisted in the Navy and was very proud to serve his country. In January of 1961, he had a blind date with Mitzi, who he married. His greatest joys in life were spending time with his family, hunting waterfowl, fishing and racehorses, of which he owned a few.

They have three children, Phillip Cole, of Franktown, Colorado, Kimberly (John) Hornibrook, of Normandy Park, Washington, and Roxann (Dave) Hackbarth, of Adair, Iowa; eight grandchildren, Hunter Porter, Johnna Hornibrook, Megan Hackbarth, Alex (Nate) Hawn, Glenn Hackbarth, Cole Hackbarth, Sophie Hackbarth and Taylor Hackbarth; and five great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his mother, father and a sister.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a limit of 50 people at a time may visit the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Edwardsville with Fr. Ben Hankinson and Fr. Carl Mann officiating. COVID-19 restrictions will be observed.

Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorials may be made to Dementia Society of America and will be accepted at the funeral home.

