Glenn Strohbeck
1936 - 2020
BRIGHTON — Glenn E. Strohbeck, 84, of Brighton, Illinois, passed away at 10:17 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Hilyard Township, Macoupin County, on April 18, 1936 to the late Roy and Edna Mae (Fite) Strohbeck.

Glenn served our county in the United States Army. After serving, he worked on the family farm with his father, Roy. Glenn co-owned Strohbeck and Wagner construction before retirement. He enjoyed playing pinochle and Pitch, playing several days a week at the Bethalto Senior Center, Edwardsville Senior Center, and once a week at his home. Glenn was also an avid Cardinal Baseball fan.

He is survived by two sons, Daren Strohbeck of Brighton and Andy Strohbeck of Mount Olive, Illinois; two daughters, Jill (John) Weitnauer of Quincy, Illinois, and Robin (Sam) Cox of Brighton; former wife, Janet Strohbeck; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Roy Strohbeck; along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Edna; and brother and sister-in-law Lloyd and Nancy Strohbeck.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Graveside will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Memorials may be made to Brighton Betsey Ann Picnic Association.

Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Anderson Family Funeral Home - Brighton
JUL
15
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Anderson Family Funeral Home - Brighton
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Family Funeral Home - Brighton
501 W Center St
Brighton, IL 62012
(618) 372-3712
