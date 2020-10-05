ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — J. "Glenn" Weaver, 92, passed away at 5:05 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Eden Village in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

He was born on Dec. 22, 1927, in Lake City, Illinois, the son of the late Tom and Opal R. (Weaver) Karns.

He married Helen M. Drainer on Feb. 11, 1950, in Wood River, Illinois, and she preceded him in death on Nov. 19, 1980.

He then married Jeanine A. "Jean" Haselhorst on Nov. 8, 1986, in Rosewood Heights, Illinois,and she preceded him in death on March 14, 2013.

Survivors include his exceptional sister and brother, Joyce Kirby of Glen Carbon, and Richard Karns of East Alton, Illinois; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Nancee and Kelly Bury of St. Charles, Missouri, Anna and Max Ellis of Bella Vista, Arkansas, and Dee Sido of East Alton; three sons and daughters-in-law, Dan and Debbie Weaver of Wood River, Chris and Marianne Weaver of Switzerland, and Claude and Tammy Weaver of Wheaton; a daughter-in-law, Michele Weaver of Rosewood Heights; along with many grandchildren, many great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

He will deeply miss the laughter and love of the Haselhorst/Pohlman families for they were his second family.

Glenn was employed at the Sinclair Refinery, the Clark Oil Refinery, and retired from Premcor. He enjoyed archeology, collecting coins, and arrowheads.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy where he served during World War II. He was a member of Holy Angels Parish in Wood River.

In addition to his parents and his wives; he was preceded in death by a son, Lon Weaver.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, at Holy Angels Parish in Wood River.

Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, face masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be adhered to. Father Donald Wohlford will be the celebrant.

Private family burial will follow at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Lewis and Clark Society, 1 Lewis and Clark Trail, Hartford, Illinois, 62048, where a brick will be placed in Glenn's honor or to the Alzheimer's Association.

Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.