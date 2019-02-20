Obituary
Glenn Wheeler


WHEELER

EDWARDSVILLE — Glenn David Wheeler, 68, of Edwardsville, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at 3:45 p.m. at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois. Visitation will be on Sunday, Feb. 24 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where funeral services will be held on Monday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. with Pastor David Romoser officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
Published in The Telegraph from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
