WHEELER
EDWARDSVILLE — Glenn David Wheeler, 68, of Edwardsville, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at 3:45 p.m. at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois. Visitation will be on Sunday, Feb. 24 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, where funeral services will be held on Monday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. with Pastor David Romoser officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.