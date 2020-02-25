WOOD RIVER — Gloria V. Basden, 91, passed away at 10:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at Rosewood Care Center in Alton, Illinois.

Born Nov. 10, 1928 in Williamson, Illinois, she was the daughter of Fred and Lydia (Ruehup) Sievers.

On March 14, 1975, she and Bill F. Basden were married in Rosewood Heights, Illinois. He passed away Dec. 30, 2018.

Gloria enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading and being outdoors watching nature. She had worked as a teacher and bookkeeper.

She is survived by four daughters, Karen (David) Wilkerson of Shipman, Illinois, Sherrie (Terry) Hall of Godfrey, Illinois, Alanna (Jerry McCarthy) Collier of Hazelcrest, Illinois, and Diane Davis of Wood River, Illinois; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Brandon David Wilkerson; and two sisters, Dorothy Fletcher and Irene Shermer.

Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 28 at Paynic Home for Funerals from 9:30 a.m. until services begin at 11 a.m. Pastor Debra Hoertel will officiate.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, where she and her husband were members for many years.

An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com.