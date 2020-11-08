JERSEYVILLE — Gloria Ann (Wooster) Brines, 84, died at 2:53 p.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.

She was born in Machens, Missouri on March 8, 1936, and was one of twelve children born to Arthur and Eleanor (Godfrey) Wooster.

Gloria was a 1954 graduate of Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville, and was also graduate of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, where she obtained a teaching degree. Throughout the years, Gloria taught in Bunker Hill, as well as Fairbanks, Alaska, and retired from teaching in North Pole, Alaska.

Gloria first married Paul Jerome "Jerry" Taul, and together they had seven children, Susan Valerie, Joyce Marie, Patricia Ellen, Michael John, Jeffrey Allen, Clara Elizabeth, and Paul Jerome Jr. Tragedy struck in the evening hours of July 9, 1965, as all seven children perished in a fire at the family home.

After the death of their children, they adopted three children Lisa, Tish and Sara.

Gloria later married John Brines in 1977, and together they made their home in North Carolina until his death in 1991.

Gloria is survived by her adopted children, a step son and his wife, Maurice and Teresa Brines of Concord, North Carolina; numerous grandchildren; three sisters, Bonnie Clark of Montaque, Texas, Pat Hite of Glen Carbon, Judy Dunfee of Jerseyville; six brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles Wooster of Friendswood, Texas, Dean and Laura Wooster of Gurnee, David Wooster of Rushville, Elmer and Joan Wooster of Tioga, Texas, Michael and Sherry Wooster of Montaque, Texas, and Mark and Coni Wooster of Buckeye, Arizona; her "adopted" siblings, Susan Clark, Billy and Marilyn Clark, and Scott and Linda Reller; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, children and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Jane Marie Cox and Mary Murphy.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., Tuesday at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville, where she will be laid to rest alongside her children.

Memorials may be given to the Parkinsons Foundation.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.