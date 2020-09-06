1/1
Gloria Griffin
BETHALTO — Gloria D. Griffin, 84, has gone to her heavenly home Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Jerseyville Manor.

She was born June 28, 1936, in Harrisburg, Illinois. The daughter of the late Lewis Edward Hancock and Madge Irene (McDonald) Hancock.

She married Marion DeWayne Griffin Sept. 11, 1954, in Lincoln, Illinois. He passed away Feb. 11, 1990.

She was a long time member of the First Baptist Church of Wood River, Illinois. Gloria had a reputation of making all kinds of pastries, especially her wedding cakes and was famous for her coconut cream pies. She was certainly known as the "Queen of Baking."

She is survived by her three daughters and sons-in-law, Velda (George) Martin, of Bethalto, Robbin (George) Butler, of Moro, and Irma (John) Grant, of Godfrey. She also raised two nieces as her daughters, Martha Sheldon and Barb Tucker. Her surviving grandchildren are Trevor (Maribeth) Martin, Trisha (Steven Yates Jr.) Martin, Adina (Joel) VanOs, Allison (Zachary) Smith and Jeremy (Stacey) Wenzel. Also surviving are three great grandchildren, Finn and Gavin Martin and Benjamin Yates, one brother, Richard Hancock, of Woodburn, and two sisters, Estell Tedrick, of Woodburn, and Brenda Mitchell. of Jerseyville.

She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, grandson, Joshua Sheldon, two brothers, Lewis and Donald Hancock, and four sisters, Alice Russell, Norma Sauls, Edna Bryant and Mary Sue Hancock.

Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Marks Mortuary, with Pastor Tom Plogue.

Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

In lieu of flowers the family will be accepting memorials to be given to the First Baptist Church of Wood River.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 254-5544
