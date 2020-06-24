Gloria Ray

JERSEYVILLE — Gloria E. Ray, 88, passed away on June 17, 2020 at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehab.

She was born on June 26, 1931 in Alton. She married Robert V. Ray on Dec. 24, 1948 in Jerseyville. Robert passed away on Jan. 5, 2002.

Gloria was a homemaker and she was also a member of the JCH Wellness Center. Gloria's favorite phrase was "Why can't everyone just get along?"

She is survived by her children: Lori and Leon Stone, Jr. of Alton, Robert L. and Lynda Ray of Jerseyville, and Richard and Joan Ray of Fieldon; her grandchildren: Kristy Ray, Brian Ray, Michael Ray, Jason Ray, David Ray, Jacob Stone and Jessica Stone; and her 11 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her stepfather and mother: Robert F. and Leora (Martin) Murray, and siblings Stewart and Cleo Murray.

On Tuesday, June 23, 2020, a private family service and burial took place at Oak Grove Cemetery, with Rev. Robert McAdams officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Jerseyville Nursing & Rehab Activity Department. ALexander Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

