MORO — Gordon D. Bond, 64, of Moro, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at his residence. He was born on Aug. 19, 1955 in Wood River, Illinois, the son of Clayton D. and Irene (Tungett) Bond. He married Theda T. Vandevord in Alton, Illinois, on Nov. 27, 1982. Gordon is a 1974 graduate of Roxana High school. He was an operator at Phillip 66 Refinery for 34 years. Gordon was a member of The Sons of American Legion Squadron 1994 in Keyesport, Illinois. He enjoyed fishing, riding his Harley, hunting, boating and spending time at his cabin at Carlyle Lake. Gordon loved his grandchildren as they were the love of his life. Along with his wife, Theda; he is survived by his children, Nick Bond and his girlfriend Sara Wagner of Tioga, North Dakota, and Courtney and Jake Koch of East Alton; siblings, Connie Collins of East Alton, Butch and Judy Bond of East Alton, and Cindy and Lester Schlemer of Alton ; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Debbie Vandevord of Bethalto, Illinois; two grandchildren, Camden and Phoenix; eight nieces and nephews; and several cousins and friends. Gordon is preceded in death by his parents; and a brother-in-law, Mike Collins. A private visitation will take place for the family, burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Sons of American Legion Squadron 1994, Attention Walter Hartman, PO Box 280, Brownstown, IL 62418-0280 and/or Shriners Hospital for Children. Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 22 to May 23, 2020.