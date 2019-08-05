GREG MICK
LEXINGTON — Former resident Dr. Gregory Edward Mick, 65, passed away on peacefully Aug. 2, 2019, after a long illness at his home in Lexington, Kentucky. Dr. Mick was born Aug. 18, 1953, in Springfield, Illinois to Edward and Eugenia Mick. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years ,Lisa; two sons and their spouses, Andrew and Jamie Mick of Louisville and Adam and Ali Mick of St. Louis; a daughter, Alexis Mick of Bethalto; and four grandchildren, Hastings, Moses, Breuer and Nova. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Brian Mick. A private family service will be held at a later date.