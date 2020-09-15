Gregg Kirkland

EDWARDSVILLE — Gregg Arthur Kirkland, 58, of Edwardsville, Illinois, formerly of Carlinville, Illinois, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Edwardsville.

Gregg was born on Oct. 19, 1961 to John W. and Marilyn R. (Thompson) Kirkland in Carlinville.

He graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1979 and from Eastern Illinois University in 1983.

On May 22, 1982 Gregg married Graciela Silva in Carlinville.

Gregg began his career as an accountant at Farmers and Merchants Bank in Carlinville before assuming responsibility as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

He also served as CFO for various Bank One and Chase Bank affiliates throughout the country as well as Chief Operating Officer for Partners Bank, a start-up bank later purchased by First Clover Leaf Bank.

After his time with Partners Bank, Gregg spent 13 years as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm, and two years with Integrative Emergency Services as CFO. Gregg was awarded the 2011 Distinguished Alumni Award by Eastern Illinois University.

Gregg enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing golf, going on hunting trips, and watching Cardinal's baseball. Throughout his life he made strong relationships with everyone that he met. No matter the situation, Gregg strove to help others with uncommon charity and generosity; exemplified in his efforts with multiple charitable organizations.

Coming from humble beginnings, he excelled professionally but his greatest achievements were as a family man.

As a husband, father, and grandfather; his wife and children were always on his mind and went to great lengths to provide a great life for them.

Gregg is survived by his mother, Marilyn Kirkland of Carlinville; Graciela Kirkland, his wife of 38 years; three sons, Blake Kirkland of St. Louis, Missouri, Matthew (Jessica Kiernan) Kirkland of Tampa, Florida, and Gregg (Melissa Tyler) Kirkland II of Richardson, Texas; granddaughter, Sofia Kirkland; brother, Dave (Deb) Kirkland of Carlinville; two nieces, and a brother-in-law, Jose (Jayme) Silva of Bethalto.

Gregg was preceded in death by his father, John Kirkland in 2018.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 17, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Carlinville United Methodist Church.

Private Family Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, Sept. 18, with burial following in Bethel Ridge Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Bethel Ridge Cemetery or Carlinville Booster Club.

Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com <http://www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com/>.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.