TAMPA — Gregory Ferguson, 68, of Tampa, Florida, formerly of Hartford, Illinois, died on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.

Born on Sept. 15, 1951, he was the son of Ray and Adaline (Griggs) Ferguson.

He graduated from East Alton-Wood River High School class of 1969 and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 1974.

Greg worked as a school teache and then as a stockbroker for E.F. Hutton.

Greg is survived by his wife, Mona, and two brothers, Ray of East Alton, Illinois and Lenord Thomas of Leauge City, Texas.

Funeral arrangements are pending.