EAST ALTON — Gregory S. "Poppi" Hatfill, 45, passed away at 6:23 p.m. Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born Sept. 5, 1974 in Litchfield, Illinois, he was the son of Dwight Butch and June (Travis) Hatfill.

"Poppi" was a Chicago Cubs fan. He loved Christmas, and was well-known for his decorations.

He and Chad Sherwood were married Oct. 16, 2010 in Alton, Illinois. He survives.

As well as his mother, June Hatfill of Staunton, Illinois; stepson, Gregory Sherwood of Granite City, Illinois; a sister, Dawn (John) Claro of Gillespie, Illinois; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles; and his friends at Southwest Dialysis Center.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dwight Butch Hatfill; his maternal grandmother, Anna Travis; and his paternal grandmother, Inez Hatfill.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to 5 A's animal shelter.

Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals.