BETHALTO — Gregory Michael Tobin, 58, passed away surrounded by his family at 3:51 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, following a battle with gastric cancer.

Born Sept. 19, 1960 in Jacksonville, he was the son of William "Bill" Tobin of Grape Vine, Texas, and Patricia "Pat" (Henry) Pinkerton of Jacksonville, Illinois.

He was an attorney and owner of Pratt and Tobin, PC in Bethalto for 34 years.

Greg had a knack for entertaining and an infectious laugh. He enjoyed cooking and grilling, working out, and spending quality time with his family and friends, especially at The Lake house.

He loved practicing law with his sons. He was an avid sports fan, following Cardinal baseball, Blues hockey and Notre Dame sports, but mostly loved watching all of his children and grand kids participate in their various activities.

On Nov. 15, 1980 in Jacksonville, he married Carole Pratt. She survives.

Surviving in addition to his father, mother and step-father, Robert "Bob" Pinkerton, and wife are sons, Ben Tobin and Zach Tobin, both of St. Louis; daughters Dr. Courtney Tobin (Robby Springer) and Emily (Stuart) Hilton, all of Glen Carbon; grandchildren Jack and Tobin Springer and Arlo and Callum Hilton; brother Jeff (Cathy) Tobin of Jacksonville; sisters Kathy (Philip) Langdon and Kristina Warfield, all of Jacksonville; mother-in-law Stephanie Pratt of Bethalto; two sisters-in-law; a brother-in-law; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends; and his dog, Chief.

Preceding him in death were his grandparents; father-in-law, Paul Pratt; and his dog, Lily.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 8 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto. Father Tom Liebler will officiate.

Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Aug. 10.

Memorials may be made to Hope Animal Rescue in Godfrey or Washington University School of Medicine, Division of G.I. Oncology, supporting Dr. Kian Lim's gastric cancer research. https://oncology.wustl.edu/gifts/gifts.html.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.