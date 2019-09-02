ROLLA, MISSOURI — Gus John Kodros III, 52, died at 7:29 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Rolla, Missouri.

Born Aug. 25, 1967 in Alton, he was the son of Jane (Barnett) Kodros of Godfrey and the late John Steven Kodros. He graduated from Alton High School in 1986 and from S.I.U.E. in 1991 with a degree in Mass Communication. He worked in I.T. Media Services and video production for the University of Missouri School of Science and Technology.

He attended Greentree Christian Church in Rolla and The Bridge Church in Alton when visiting on weekends. Gus enjoyed art, hiking, music and visiting with family and friends while in Alton, and reuniting with his longtime band The Bishops.

Along with his mother he is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Andrea and Stephen Fox of Jerseyville, a brother and sister-in-law, A.J. and Sarah Kodros of Grafton, a brother-in-law, David Eagleton of Alton, and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews who he adored. He was preceded in death by his father and a sister, Suzanne Eagleton.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at The Bridge Church in Alton. Pastor Steven Helfrich and Pastor Paul Militzer will officiate. Burial will be private at Godfrey Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Community Hope Center or The Restore Network. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.