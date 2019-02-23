GUY ATON

ALTON — Dr. Guy Aton, 77, of Alton, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born May 23, 1941, in Winona, Minnesota, the son of Walter Aton and Marie (Figge) Aton. He married Jeanne (Hicks) Clayton on May 17, 1997 at St. Paul's Episcopal in Alton, Illinois.

Guy loved to read and enjoyed all things related to music. He was a certified pilot, a member of the New Horizons Band, a member of Experimental Air Craft Association, on several Hospital Boards and served as a Medical Director at Rosewood Care Center.

In addition to his wife, Jeanne he is survived by his children, Eric (Sheila) Aton, Jennifer (Vincent) Cuenca, Rachel (Aaron) Heneghan, Sarah (Jason) Wade, Jacki Clayton, Jennifer Clayton, and Jason (Betsy) Clayton; a brother, Rex (Jeannette) Aton; thirteen grandchildren, Clare, Molly, Elaine, Michael, Grace, Caleb, Cassidy, Elliot, Liam, J.D., Katelyn, Douglas, and Jackson.

He is preceded in death by his parents and late wife, Kathryn June Aton.

A visitation will be held Sunday, Feb. 24 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.

Funeral Service will follow on Monday at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal with Father David Boase, Celebrant.

Memorials may be made to Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation.

An online condolence and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.