GWENDA WARFORD

JERSEYVILLE - Gwenda Lee Warford, 85, died at 12:43 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at her residence.

She was born in Hartford, Illinois on Dec. 27, 1933, and was the daughter of William Henry and Barbara (Pruitt) Hughes.

She married James Rufus Warford Sr. on Sept. 8, 1950 in Pocahontas, Arkansas, and they began their married life together living in South Dakota, where he was stationed with the United States Air Force. They later moved to the Rosedale area where they remained for many years, raising their seven children and instilling in them the value of family. Jim and Gwenda shared 42 years together before his sudden death on Feb. 6, 1993.

It was her tight knit family that would see her through many family tragedies and losses, and somehow give her a reason to continue forward and find a reason to smile.

She is survived by her five children and their spouses, Vicky and Ron Blackorby of Jerseyville, Illinois, Penny and Mike Jarman of Rosedale, Tom and Martha Warford of Grafton, Illinois, Clint and Pam Warford of Jerseyville and Barb and Dough Shafer of Jerseyville; a son in-law and his wife, Mark and Karen Madson of Rosedale; 20 Grandchildren; 35 Great Grandchildren; one sister, Henrietta Kamp of Godfrey; and two sisters in-law and a brother in-law, Thelma and Phil Peabody of Chatham and Donna Cole of Morton.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Terri Madson on April 14, 1997; a son, James Rufus Warford Jr. on July 26, 2000; two granddaughters, Bree Danielle Warford and Jamie Lee (Blackorby) Arthur; a grandson, Rufus Warford; two brothers, Spec. 4 Robert W. Hughes who was killed in action during the Vietnam War and William Earl Hughes; and two sisters, Betty J. Clarke and Virginia Martin.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, May 17 at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Visitation will continue on Saturday, May 18 at the Rosedale United Methodist Church from 10 a.m., until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Rev. Bob Taylor and Roger Czaia will officiate.

She will be laid to rest in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be given to the Rosedale United Methodist Church, where she was a longtime and loyal member.

