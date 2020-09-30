TEXAS — Gwendolyn Gilchrest, 71, of Princeton, Texas, departed from this life Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.

Gwendolyn Gilchrest was born Jan. 10, 1949, to William Joshua and Mattie Mae Morgan. She resided in Alton, Illinois, until 2019 when she moved to Princeton.

Gwen attended school in the Alton School District graduating from Alton Senior High School in 1968.

She was united in Holy Matrimony to Herman Gilchrest on Sept. 20, 1969, he was the love of her life.

She was employed with Owens Illinois Glass, Ventures, and Olin Corporation in the ammunition department, until she retired in 2010.

Gwendolyn Gilchrest is survived by her daughter, Dionne (Brandon) Hughes; her son, Mark Gilchrest; grandchildren, Jasmine, Jada, and Trevor Hughes; sisters, Bertha (David) Brown, Vickie Morgan, and Mary (Mark) Wilson; brothers, William (Connie) Morgan, Joseph (Kay) Morgan, Julius (Lisa) Morgan, and Vincent (Veronica) Morgan; a special goddaughter, Odetta Van Zandt; special niece and nephew, Morgan Bush, Miles Gilchrest Sr. Michael Williams, Miles Gilchrest Jr., Jadyn Gilchrest; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousin and loved ones.

In addition to her parents and husband; she was preceded in death by two sisters, Judy Morgan and Kathleen Ware; brother, Gerald Morgan; and mother-in-law, Mammie Gilchrest.

Gwendolyn Gilchrest found Christ at age 14 at Webster Church of God in Christ under the pastorate of Elder Henry Webster; then moved too Oakwood Church of God in Christ under tor pastorate of pastor Roosevelt Reed where she considered her home until her departure.

Walk through Visitation Friday Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. until private family service at 10 a.m. at Oakwood church of God in Christ 4712 N. Alby St. Godfrey, Illinois.

Burial Upper Alton Cemetery.

Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton.