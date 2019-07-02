KENNETH HALL

ST. LOUIS — Kenneth E. Hall, age 89, of South Roxana, Illinois, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Christian Northeast Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was born April 18, 1930, in Kennett, Missouri, the son of Alvin and Carrie Hall. He married Vera Lucille Davis on Nov. 6, 1947 in Missouri and she preceded him in death on Oct. 12, 2006.

Kenny retired from Olin Corp. where he worked in the case fabrication/primer department. He loved feed birds and growing tomatoes. He was well known for refurbishing and selling bicycles through his business named "Kenny's Bicycle Shop." Kenny is remembered as a "sweet soul" and will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his best friend and beloved pet, Spencer; five children and their spouses, Larry and Chris Hall of Alton, Illinois, Richard and Mary Hall of East Alton, Illinois, Becky Nagel of Wood River, Illinois, Michael Hall of South Roxana, and Debbie Sneed and her fiancee, Kelly Rhodes, of Staunton, Illinois; sixteen grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 5 from 5-8 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois.

Per his wishes, cremation rites will be performed.

A private family graveside service will be held at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Edwardsville at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 5 A's.

