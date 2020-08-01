ALTON — Harlan Walter Hock, 80, died at 8:40 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his home in Alton, Illinois.

Born Nov. 12, 1939 in Belleville, Illinois, he was the son of Walter and Thelma Bernice (Mounts) Hock.

Mr. Hock taught private piano lessons starting at 15 years old. He received a Masters degree in music and studied under Ruth Slenczynska, World Famous pianist and Artist in Residence at Southern Illinois University. During his time at SIUE, Mr. Hock received Slenczynska's music award for two years. Mr. Hock continued playing piano and worked at Lewis and Clark Community College for 20 years.

Most recently, he served as Music Department Chairman.

He married the former Georgian Antonacci Gutmann in 1986, she survives.

Also surviving is his daughter, Kim Major (Mike) of Defiance, Missouri; a step-daughter, Kathy Ufert of Bunker Hill, Illinois; two step-sons, Doctor James Gutmann (Maria) of Evansville, Indiana, and Daniel Gutmann (Cindi) of Alton; a granddaughter, Victoria Major; step grandchildren, Dennis Vahle, Zachary Gutmann, Andrew Gutmann, Cole Gutmann, Kyli Gutmann, Alishia Ufert, Emily Gutmann, and Katie Gutmann; and step great-grandchildren, Lilian Vahle, twins, Summer and Quentin Mims; along with several cousins, nieces and nephews all survive.

A memorial service will be held at Gent Funeral Home in Alton on Saturday, Aug. 8, at 11 a.m. A celebration of Harlan's life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Partners for Pets in Troy, Illinois.

