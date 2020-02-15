ALTON — Harold R. Calvin, 87, of Alton, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at 4:38 p.m. at his home in Alton.

He was born on Aug. 18, 1932 in Olmstead, Illinois, the son of Raymond and Dortha (Ervin) Calvin. He married Pearlie (Raney) on April 4, 1957 in Jerseyville, Illinois, she survives.

Harold worked for Laclede Steel for 39 years as a heavy equipment operator. He served in the US Army in the Korean Conflict. Harold attended Main Street Methodist church in Alton and was a member of the VFW Post 1308. He always had a tidy yard and got a lot of pride awards. Harold loved his wife and family. He was a devoted husband and loving father.

Harold is survived by his wife, Pearlie; children, Carla Calvin and Barbara Calvin Harris both of Alton; six grandchildren, Justin Jenkins, David (Courtney) Jenkins, Megan Calvin, Molly Harris, Jason Yotter, and Kristina Yotter; 15 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents; son, James Yotter; sister, Doris (Calvin) Wade; and grandson, Steven Yotter.

A visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 17, at 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton, with Reverend Tim Pate officiating. Alton VFW Post 1308 will perform military rights.

Burial will be held at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Research.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.