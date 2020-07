Or Copy this URL to Share

ALTON — Harold L. Daubman, 79, passed on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Visitation is limited to 50 people, from 11 a.m. until the funeral at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 24, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf, Alton, Illinois. Burial at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorials made to Parkinson's Foundation.



