HAROLD FROEBEL

Harold Lloyd Froebel, 89, of Jerseyville, passed away at 6:15 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Willow Rose Rehab and Health Care Center. He was born on August, 26, 1929 in Shipman to Hilmer & Florence (Schuetz) Froebel.

He first married Doris (Smith) Froebel on Oct. 16, 1954. He then married Jessie (Bock) Geisler Froebel on Oct. 12, 1983, in Brighton. Jessie passed away Feb. 11, 2009.

He is survived by daughter; Deborah Brown of Washington, step-daughters and sons in laws; Judy & Dave Lewis of Jerseyville, Donna Clendenny of Jerseyville, Carol Kelly of Jerseyville and Bonnie Lemmie of Rockbridge, two grandchildren; Ashlee and Justin Brown of Washington, step-grandchildren; Shelly Waters, Andrew Trochuck, Jimmy Clendenny, Tammy Gunterman, Cindy Cummings, Amy Bowman and Amanda Constable, numerous great grandchildren.

Harold worked at Rathgeb Brothers Automotive in Brighton and was a U.S. Army Veteran serving from 1951-52 serving 18 months overseas in Korea as an artillery truck driver and then he spent 3 ½ years in the Army Reserves.

Harold enjoyed traveling, making things out of wood and reading, doing "circle of Friends" and my Bible.

In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by step-grandchildren Angela Cunningham and Tim Clendenny, sister Edna Wyman, brother; Edward Froebel and a step-son in law; Dan Kelly.

Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Targhetta Funeral Home in Brighton.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Targhetta Funeral Home in Brighton with Rev. Joyce Anders officiating.

Burial will be in Brighton Cemetery with full military honors by Alton VFW Post #1308 Ritual Team.

Memorial may be made to Jerseyville Salvation Food Pantry or Vitas Health Care Hospice.