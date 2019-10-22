ALTON — Harold William "Bill" Hadfield was born Feb. 26, 1954 in Alton, Illinois, to Harold William and Doris D. (Howe) Hadfield. He received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from the University of Illinois. After practicing briefly in Wisconsin, he returned to Alton where he met his wife, Jane, at single's night on the Admiral. After marrying in 1992, they moved to Springfield, Missouri, where they opened Sunshine Animal Hospital. In 1997 they were blessed with a beautiful daughter, Christina Marie. Bill worked as business manager at the hospital for many years until memory problems forced him to retire. He remained at home until his sudden decline this summer. Unexpected complications resulted in his passing on Oct. 16, 2019.

Bill will be sadly missed by his wife Jane and daughter Christy. Survivors also include: sister Jo Juhlin (husband Moe), sister Sandra Holmes (husband George); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 26 at 9 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, followed by mass at 10 a.m., under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Saint Wenceslaus Cemetery in Bolivar, Missouri.