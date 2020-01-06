FOSTERBURG — Harold Gene Heideman, 86, passed away peacefully, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at San Gabriel Memory Center in Godfrey, Illinois.

Born Sept. 8, 1933 in unincorporated East Alton, Illinois, he was the son of Albert and Amelia (Kanter) Heideman.

A U.S. Navy veteran, serving from 1955-61, he had worked for the Olin Corporation and later as a civil service designer for the Department of Defense before retiring. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, and enjoyed camping.

Harold was a member of St. John United Church of Christ and Wood River Moose Lodge 1349.

Harold married Joyce Grant on May 29, 1974 in Edwardsville, Illinois. She died Oct. 9, 1995.

Surviving are several nieces and nephews including Donna ("Skipper") Limpert; also friend and companion, Patricia Blevins who lovingly cared for him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers, Valerius and George Heideman; and sisters, Helen Newman and Alberta Gallay.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois. Rev. Tom Plogue will officiate.

Burial will follow in Upper Alton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ or 1st Baptist Church in Wood River.