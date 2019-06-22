GODFREY — Harold Louis Krueger Jr, 95, of Godfrey, IL went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 4:04 a.m. at Jerseyville Manor.

Mr. Krueger was born Oct. 22, 1923 in Fieldon, IL and was the only child to the late Harold Louis Krueger, Sr. and Leola Busch Krueger.

Mr. Krueger grew up on a farm in Fieldon and graduated from Jerseyville Community High School in 1941. He attended Shurtliff College in Alton. He served with the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Europe during World War II.

After the war he married Helen Cairns on August 4, 1946. They lived in Fieldon for nine years where he farmed before moving to St. Louis, MO where he worked for Boeing at McDonald Douglas Aircraft. Harold retired from there in 1985. He and his wife moved back to their roots in Godfrey, IL where he resided for 42 years.

Harold was a kind and gentle man with a contagious smile and hardy laugh. He was loved by his wife, two daughters and grandchildren who affectionately called him Papo. He served the Lord by singing in choirs at Fieldon Evangelical, at Friedens Chapel in St. Louis and at Godfrey Evangelical Church spanning 60 years. He also held positions on the Council and Elm Board. He was known as being an adept ballroom dancer and loved to listen to the Big Bands and to opera. His joy was his home, yard work, playing golf, singing opera as a member of the Midland Repertory Players, travelling and being with his family. The highlight of his senior years was a trip to Washington DC as a veteran on the Honor Flight

Harold is survived by his wife, Helen Krueger to whom he was married 72 years, two daughters-Marlene Loudon (Don) of Russellville, AR and Fonda Swank (Bob) of Hendersonville, TN. Also surviving are five grandchildren- Brett Loudon (Melissa), Tracie Carter (Jason), Kendra Bertotti (Bobby), Jill Oldfield (Grant) and Matthew Swank (Kelli). He has 10 great grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters-in-law-Bonnie Stone and Rhoda Cairns and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends and family prior to the funeral on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Godfrey Evangelical United Church of Christ with the funeral to follow.

Memorials may be given to Godfrey Evangelical United Church of Christ

The family extends a special thank you to the staff of Jerseyville Manor.

Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home has been honored with arrangements.