ALTON — Harold Lane, 84, passed away at 2:40am on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Jerseyville Manor.

He was born on March 28, 1935, in Kampsville, Illinois, the son of the late Harold and Clara Ann Lane.

He married Dorothy Mae Blasingim on May 23, 1953, in Alton, and she survives. Other survivors include three sons and a daughter-in-law: Terry and Debbie Lane of Alton, Tony Lane of Brighton and Randy Lane of Sarasota, Florida; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three sisters and a brother-in law: Dorothy Blasingim of Cottage Hills, Marie McNear of Henry, Illinois, and Katherine and Mike Rider of Alton; one brother, Charlie V. Lane of Wood River; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

Harold was employed as a carton maker at the Alton Box Board and later as a machine operator at Regal Paper Plant. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served in Germany. He was a life-member of the VFW Post 1308 in Alton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Marcella Ann Lane, and one brother, James Robert Lane.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the funeral home. Pastor Chris Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto with full military rites by the Ritual Team of VFW Post 1308 of Alton.

Memorials are suggested to the in honor of Dorothy Lane. Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.