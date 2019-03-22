HAROLD MCEVERS

ROCKBRIDGE — Harold E McEvers, 76, of Rockbridge, passed away at 12:05 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Missouri. He was born on May 2, 1942 in Hillview, Illinois to Harold B & Leona (Blackburn) McEvers.

He married Debbie (Allen) McEvers on Sept 14, 1996 in McClusky, Illinois.

In addition to his wife, Harold is survived by daughters & sons in laws; Amy & Seth Moore of Medora, Cathy & Mark Springman of Rockbridge, Tammy & Lance Featherstone of Greenfield, Illinois and Kelly & Dave Barnes of Columbia, Missouri, son & daughter in law; Steven & Jamie McEvers of Greenfield, 13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, sisters & brothers in laws; Brenda & Larry Robinson of Winchester, Mary Jane & Jim Knox of Roodhouse and Debbie McEvers of Roodhouse, illinois and brother & sister in law; Gary & Deanna McEvers of Greenfield.

Harold was a farmer and a member of the White Hall Masonic Lodge.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister; Nancy Smith and brothers; Steven McEvers and Charlie McEvers.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday March 25 at Targhetta Funeral Home in Medora, Illinois.

Masonic services will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday March 25 with funeral services beginning after at Targhetta Funeral Home in Medora with Rev. Rob Cleeton officiating.

Burial will be in Witt Cemetery.

Memorial may be made to Witt Cemetery or or the Greenfield FFA.

