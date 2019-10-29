BUNKER HILL — Harold Raymond Oldenettel, 91, of Bunker Hill, Illinois, died at University Care Center, Edwardsville, Illinois, on Saturday, Oct 26, 2019 at 10:40 a.m. He was born July 24, 1928, in Bunker Hill to Milton Oldenettel & Bertha (Mansholt) Oldenettel.

He was a janitor for Meissner Elementary School, Bunker Hill for many years. He was a veteran of the US Army after having served during the Korean War. Harold was a member of the American Legion, Kiwanis, and Zion Lutheran Church. He enjoyed Cardinal Baseball games.

He is survived by his sister, Elora Jean Lesemann of Bunker Hill; nieces and nephews, Danny Lesemann, Gary Lesemann, Peggy Pruitt and Jerry Lesemann; and several great nieces, great nephews and cousins. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Lucille Oldenettel and Lorraine Oldenettel.

Friends may call on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Zion Lutheran Church in Bunker Hill from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Funeral services are Saturday, Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, in Bunker Hill. Burial will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.